David DePape found guilty of five state charges in Paul Pelosi attack

By Jeffrey Kopp and Veronica Miracle, CNN

(CNN) — David DePape, the man convicted in federal court for violently attacking House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, has been convicted of five charges in state court.

A California jury found DePape guilty of first-degree burglary, false imprisonment, threatening a family member of a public official, aggravated kidnapping and preventing or dissuading a witness by force or threat.

Before the trial, Judge Harry M. Dorfman had dismissed three of the charges DePape was facing, including attempted murder, assault of an elder and assault with a deadly weapon, because DePape’s defense team argued that would amount to double jeopardy. DePape was convicted in federal court last November for assault on the immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal official in connection with the October 22 attack.

