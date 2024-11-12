Trump picks Bill McGinley to serve as his White House counsel

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN

(CNN) — President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday that veteran Republican lawyer Bill McGinley will serve as his White House counsel.

“Bill is a smart and tenacious lawyer who will help me advance our America First agenda while fighting for election integrity and against the weaponization of law enforcement,” Trump said in a statement.

McGinley previously served as White House Cabinet secretary in the first half of Trump’s first term in office and served as the Republican National Committee’s outside counsel for “election integrity” during the 2024 election.

He is a well-known longtime political lawyer, having previously been a partner at two of Washington, DC’s most powerful law firms: the former lobbying powerhouse Patton Boggs and the conservative-leaning behemoth Jones Day. McGinley also worked as a lawyer for the Republican Party for years, and his current firm has a smaller but well-respected stable of political lawyers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.