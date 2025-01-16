DeSantis picks state AG Ashley Moody for Senate seat set to be vacated by Rubio

By Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday named state Attorney General Ashley Moody to the US Senate, choosing a staunch ally to fill the seat set to be vacated by Marco Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for secretary of state.

Moody, a former prosecutor and judge who once sued Trump for fraud, will join the Senate after Rubio resigns from the chamber and serve the remaining two years of his term. She is expected to run for the seat again in 2026, and, at 49 years old, would be well-positioned to become a key player in Florida’s — and the nation’s —future for years to come.

Rubio has not yet announced his resignation from the Senate. Floridians first elected the Republican to the chamber in a three-way race in 2010 and twice voted to send him back to Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

