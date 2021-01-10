Update: 3 dead in PA after vehicle crashes into tree

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — UPDATE (Jan. 10): Three people are dead following a crash on Saturday night in Dauphin County, police said.

According to the police report, the driver lost control of the vehicle on a curve in the roadway and struck a curb before coming to a rest against a tree which caused severe damage.

The driver of the vehicle and two of his passengers were pronounced dead at the scene due to their injuries. The third passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased.

Update (11:17 p.m.) The coroner was called to West Hanover Township Saturday night following a vehicle crashing into a tree, state police said.

There is no word on how the crash happened or how many others were injured.

Previous:

State police say units are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a tree in West Hanover Township Saturday night.

The crash happened on the 7000 block of Jonestown Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area and expect traffic delays on Jonestown Road.

There is no word on the extent of injuries of those involved or how the crash happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.