19-year-old employee accused of stealing nearly $1M from Kroger

Gwinnett County, GA (WGCL) — A teen was arrested Thursday after police say he scammed nearly a million dollars from a major grocery store chain.

Gwinnett County’s White Collar Detectives arrested a 19-year-old Tre Brown after he allegedly scammed over $980,000 from Kroger.

According to authorities, Brown created false returns at the Kroger where he was employed on Steve Reynold Blvd between December and January.

During the investigation, officials believe that Brown was able to create over 40 returns for non-existent items and put them on several credit cards during a two week time period.The returns ranged in price from $75 to over $87,000.

Corporate employees noticed the fraudulent transactions and contacted the police department.

Authorities learned that Brown had purchased clothes, guns, shoes, and two vehicles with the money.

Police reported a large sum of the money was returned after Brown was arrested. He was charged with theft by taking.

