Riverside deputies shoot, kill Joshua Tree coffee company owner Royce Robertson during confrontation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

INDIAN WELLS, California (KCAL/KCBS Staff) — Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies Monday shot and killed 33-year-old Royce Robertson, owner of the popular Joshua Tree Coffee Company, during a confrontation at an Indian Wells country club.

According to Sheriff Chad Bianco, the incident started when Robertson and another driver got into a dispute near Simon Drive and Highway 111 in La Quinta. Deputies said Robertson got out of his vehicle and confronted the other driver.

“[Robertson] went back to the victim’s vehicle, had the handgun in his hand, beat on the window with the handgun, yelled at him, asked him if he wanted to die,” Bianco said.

Deputies then followed Robertson to the Desert Horizons Country Club in Indian Wells where he allegedly pulled a gun and was shot multiple times during a confrontation with deputies.

But Demetria Robertson, the victim’s sister, said that doesn’t add up.

“He was a good person,” she said. “They should all feel bad about this. They didn’t kill a bad guy, they killed a good guy.”

Robertson’s family said they want to see the body cam video.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.