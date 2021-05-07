Cyclist hit by car remembers flying through the air but not landing

National-World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Andrea Brooks is on two feet instead of two wheels after being hurt in a hit and run bicycle crash.

“I am lucky to be alive because my bike took a terrible hit, it’s broken completely in three different places,” she said. “I don’t remember landing, I remember flying through the air.”

It happened on Springhill Avenue at the intersection of Hallett Street around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Brooks says a cherry red Dodge Charger ran a stop sign on Hallett Street and slammed into her bike.

She is thankful she has no broken bones or head trauma.

“He probably didn’t see me,” she said. “Once he made contact he hit the gas and actually flung me across two lanes into the median.”

Brooks has been riding bikes for years. She has ridden 30,000 miles and this is her first major crash.

She takes bike safety seriously. She is part of a group that goes on a weekly Thursday ride which promotes cycling safety and her crash raises concerns for some taking part.

“Give people space, give them the three feet and slow down a little bit,” said Brandon Wilson, who takes part in the rides. “So simple and you can prevent what happened to Andrea.”

“There are two main hazards that cyclists have to deal with and contend with on a constant basis and they have to remain on point with,” said Jennifer Smith. “One is motor vehicles and distracted drivers and two is infrastructure.”

After what happened, Brooks is urging riders to wear a helmet, have lights on and obey traffic laws. She also wants drivers to not get behind the wheel impaired or distracted.

The car that hit Brooks is believed to have damage.

Investigators say if they find the driver he will face a felony charge.

