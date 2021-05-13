Man facing attempted murder charges after officer-involved shooting

National-World

SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) — Oregon State Police say a 20-year-old man was arrested for multiple charges, including attempted murder, following an officer-involved shooting on Highway 214 Wednesday.

Kenneth Williams Peden III, of Woodburn, is facing charges of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, first-degree kidnapping, and fleeing and attempting to elude by vehicle.

OSP said Marion County deputies and Silverton police officers were involved in a pursuit Wednesday evening of a possible kidnapping suspect, later identified as Peden, who was driving a white Ford F-150. During the pursuit, OSP said Peden fired multiple rounds toward law enforcement as they traveled through Silverton.

The Ford came to a stop on Highway 214 near Forest Ridge Road Northeast where Peden exchanged gunfire with officers, according to OSP.

Peden was detained at the scene and a female passenger was taken by Life Flight to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The name of the passenger has not been released at this time.

OSP said multiple patrol vehicles were hit by gunfire, but no officers or deputies were injured.

On Thursday, OSP identified the officers and deputy involved in the shooting as:

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ron Cereghino, who has been in law enforcement for 23 years.

Silverton Police Officer J.J. Lamoreaux, who has been in law enforcement for 14 years.

Silverton Police Officer Braden Anderson, who has been in law enforcement for one year.

All three have been placed on administrative leave.

OSP will be leading the investigation, which is ongoing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 that there is more than one scene involved in the investigation.

No additional information has been released by OSP at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 1-800-442-0776 or *OSP. Please refer to case number SP21-126472.

