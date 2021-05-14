Driver arrested in deadly pedestrian crash that killed 9-year-old, injured two others

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old who is facing multiple charges related to a deadly crash that took place in Gresham back in March. The crash killed a 9-year-old girl and injured her mother and sister.

Cameron A. King is facing charges of criminally negligent homicide and two counts of assault in the fourth degree.

On March 6 around 5:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of pedestrians hit by a car on Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest 3rd Street. When police arrived, they found 9-year-old Baylei Bissonette dead at the scene and two others were taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were later identified as her mother and two-year-old sister.

King stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.