Man who stabbed Cheesecake Factory employees over bakery item at large

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL, KCBS) — Police are searching for a man who stabbed a Cheesecake Factory employee as he tried to get away with some baked goods.

The stabbing was reported just after 1 p.m. Sunday at the Cheesecake Factory at the Westfield Topanga mall, along Topanga Canyon Boulevard.

Los Angeles police say the man walked into the restaurant and tried to steal a bakery item when a female employee tried to stop him. The man pulled out a knife and slashed the woman in the left arm, then stabbed her male coworker who stepped in to help her.

The man ran from the scene with the unidentified baked item and remains at large Monday.

Both employees were taken to the hospital, the woman in stable condition, and the man in critical condition for a severe cut to the right arm, according to the LAPD.

The suspect was described as a heavyset white or Hispanic man wearing dark jeans, a black hoodie and face mask. No other information was released.

In a statement, the Cheesecake Factory said: “The safety and well-being of our staff and guests is of the highest importance to us and we were stunned by this incident. Our thoughts are with our staff members who were affected by this terrible incident.”

