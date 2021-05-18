Police officer credited with saving the life of a choking child

National-World

COVINGTON, Georgia (Rockdale Citizen) — A Covington family is expressing their appreciation to the Covington Police Department and Officer Matt Holbrook for quick action that saved their toddler’s life.

Holbrook and other officers from the D Team responded to a May 2 to North Street where a toddler was reported to be choking. When officers arrived, 15-month-old Adrian Tovar was unresponsive and his airway was obstructed.

Holbrook immediately grabbed the child and began administering back thrusts. His quick action helped dislodge the obstruction enough for Adrian to begin to respond.

Adrian was turned over to medics and taken to the hospital where he stayed overnight and was released the next day.

