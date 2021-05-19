Driver tries to run over man, hits cart with belongings & cat instead, police say

National-World

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating a hit-and-run incident after someone made several attempts to run over a man, but ended up running into a cart with his belongings instead.

The Asheville Police Department (APD) says a witness caught the incident on camera. Video shows a white pickup truck attempting to run over a man on the side of the road. The truck instead hits a cart, which APD says held the man’s belongings, including his cat. Luckily, APD says the man and his cat were not hurt.

Officials say the incident happened around 4:54 p.m. on May 17, at the exit 44 off-ramp of I-40 eastbound.

Police say the driver is described as a white man, 30-40 years old, wearing a light-colored t-shirt and ball cap. He was operating a white Ford F-150 with North Carolina license plate RCL-8595.

Detectives are investigating this incident, but need the public’s help. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.

