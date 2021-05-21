Baseball player back in the game after life-threatening head injuries

National-World

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — This week’s Game Changer makes a remarkable comeback a couple of months after a devastating collision on the field.

Caeleb Menough is a senior second baseman for the T.C. Roberson Rams. He suffered serious head and facial injuries in an outfield collision during a drill on March 5.

After time in the ICU and several surgeries, Caeleb is back with the team and seeing limited playing time.

Coach Eric Filipek says the day the incident happened, they feared Caeleb might not make it. Even as he recovered, they thought he would never play baseball again.

“First, when I first got out there, my assistant coach Dave Heath was already out there, and I got out there and me and him both just kind of looked at each other and we knew that this was a very serious thing,” Coach Filipek recalled. “First thing we said, you know, ‘Call 9-1-1,’ you know. We’re getting everybody away.”

“Until I basically got cleared, I thought I was going to sit in the dugout and help with practice all year, which I was OK with because I didn’t think I’d be able to get out there at all,” Menough said. “And then I got cleared, and here we are.”

