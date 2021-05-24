3-yo boy has died after being pulled from canal

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO KTVK) — A 3-year-old boy who was pulled from a Phoenix canal early Sunday evening has died, police say.

At around 5:30 p.m., Phoenix police say someone passing by called them after he thought he had seen a small child floating in the Grand Canal near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road. Officers arrived and saw the little boy in the canal. They immediately went in and got the child out and began CPR. When Phoenix firefighters arrived, they took over treatment. The child was then rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, but later died.

Investigators say the boy’s parents were looking for the child after he left his nearby residence and somehow got into the canal. This is an ongoing investigation

