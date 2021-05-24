Cops seek suspect after 11-yo reports cash missing

National-World

WARE, Massachussets (WSHM) — Ware Police are looking for a suspect in a reported larceny accident at the Dollar Tree Sunday.

According to the Ware Police Department Facebook page, officers were dispatched to the Ware Police Department were dispatched to the store, where an 11-year-old girl left her pink wallet in a shopping basket and left the store with her father. The victim returned minutes later and reported $107 in cash was missing from the wallet.

Dollar Tree management located the footage, where an unidentified female suspect in a red dress is seen entering the store, picking up the shopping basket, with the wallet, opening it, and removing what appears to be cash from the wallet. The suspect is then seen placing cash into her purse and walking off. The suspect then discarded the wallet in front of the store, according to Police.

The suspect or anyone that recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Sgt. Chris DeSantis at (413) 967-3571 or through the Ware Police Tip Line email at waretipline@townofware.com. Identities of those that contact Police can remain anonymous.

