Utah Latter-day Saint temples to move to next phase of opening
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL) — All of Utah’s operating temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will move forward to the next phase of reopening starting next month, the church announced Tuesday.
In all, 60 temples across the globe will move to Phase 3 of the church’s reopening guidelines beginning in June and July. The change means temples are open for all ordinances but with some restrictions.
“Since May 2020, temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been reopening in a cautious, careful way, in four phases and based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the church said on its website.
“Temples in the first four phases are operating on a limited basis. Key precautions are in place for temple workers and patrons, including masks worn at all times, limited numbers of patrons in the temple at a time, minimal staff in the temple, sanitization after each temple ceremony, careful social distancing and seating arrangements, and temperature checks at the entrance.”
The list of temples moving to Phase 3 includes all 15 of Utah’s temples that are currently in operation:
Bountiful Utah Temple
Brigham City Utah Temple
Cedar City Utah Temple
Draper Utah Temple
Jordan River Utah Temple
Logan Utah Temple
Manti Utah Temple
Monticello Utah Temple
Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple
Ogden Utah Temple
Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
Payson Utah Temple
Provo City Center Temple
Provo Utah Temple
Vernal Utah Temple
Church officials said Tuesday that church members within the temple districts will be emailed when they can begin to make online reservations for their temple. The Salt Lake Temple and St. George Utah Temple were included in the list but remain closed for renovation.
The announcement Tuesday also comes a day after the church announced its Provo Missionary Training Center will resume in-person training next month for the first time in 14 months.
