6th grader arrested after taking loaded gun to school, pointing it an another student

MONROE, Union County, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina middle school student was arrested Wednesday after officials said they brought a loaded gun to school and pointed in at another student.

Union County Public Schools leaders said school resource officer seized the loaded .380 pistol from the sixth grader and nobody was hurt.

In a message to parents, the school’s principal said they contacted the sheriff’s office immediately and that the student who had the gun will be disciplined.

A message was delivered to parents:

“Good evening parents, this is Dr. Croffut calling with an important message. I want to make you aware of a situation that happened at school today.

“An East Union Middle student brought a loaded firearm to school today. There were no injuries related to this matter and all students remained safe. As soon as staff learned about the weapon, the Union County Sheriff’s Office was contacted. The student involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Conduct.

“Parents, we take all safety matters very seriously. Weapons are not allowed on our campus. We need your help in keeping a safe learning environment. Please talk to your students about bringing inappropriate items to school and the consequences related to violating the UCPS Code of Conduct.

“Thank you for your cooperation and partnership with East Union Middle School.”

