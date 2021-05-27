Macron seeks forgiveness for France’s role in Rwanda genocide, but stops short of apology

National-World

French President Emmanuel Macron publicly acknowledged France’s “overwhelming responsibility” in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda and said only the survivors could give “the gift of forgiveness.”

“France did not understand that, while trying to prevent a regional conflict, or a civil war, it was in fact standing by the side of a genocidal regime,” Macron said Thursday following a visit to the Gisozi memorial in the Rwandan capital Kigali.

“By doing so, it endorsed an overwhelming responsibility,” Macron added, in the strongest public admission of responsibility from a French leader to date.

“On this path, only those who went through the night can, maybe, forgive us, give us the gift of forgiveness,” Macron concluded.

While the French president said his country was “not complicit” in the genocide because killers were not French, he vowed that “no suspected genocide perpetrator will be able to avoid justice” because “recognizing our past is also – and above all else – continuing the work of justice.”

Activists have been calling for the prosecution of perpetrators, some of whom have been living in France for years.

Macron’s visit to Kigali is meant to mark a final step in the normalization of relations between France and Rwanda, long overshadowed by France’s involvement in the genocide, according to the Elysée.

In 1994, around 800,000 mainly ethnic Tutsis were killed by Hutu militias supported by the Rwandan government. France has been accused of failing to prevent the genocide and of supporting the Hutu regime, even after the massacres had started.