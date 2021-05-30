Man arrested with guns, other weapons on TriMet bus

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau arrested a man they said carried guns and other weapons onto a TriMet bus on Saturday afternoon.

PPB said just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest Bertha Boulevard on a report of someone carrying a shotgun on a bus. Officers found the armed suspect at the back of the bus. The suspect was uncooperative but did not threaten the officers or anyone else with the shotgun.

Officers later convinced the man to come off the bus. They arrested 24-year-old Jarrod Deferrari and served him a citation for multiple charges. He was released to the custody of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which is also conducting an investigation involving Deferrari.

In addition to the shotgun and shells, the suspect was found with a loaded handgun, restricted knives, and metal knuckles.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.