Former alderman hosts mask-burning event at Milwaukee bar

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A group at a south side Milwaukee bar celebrated the end of the mask order in the city with a special event Tuesday night, June 1.

Retired Milwaukee alderman Bob Donovan and the Wisconsin Conservative Digest hosted a mask-burning event at McKiernan’s Irish Pub & Grill.

Dozens of people showed up to burn their masks, including former sheriff David Clarke.

Donovan says the event was about a clean break from the pandemic.

“I think people were looking to turn the corner and finally break out, and obviously lifting the mask mandate, this was a perfect opportunity to get people together and move forward after turning this corner,” said Donovan.

Everyone who participated in the event was treated to a free beer courtesy of the former alderman.

