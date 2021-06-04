For 3rd time in month, cyclist killed on the road

National-World

DAVENPORT, Iowa (Quad-City Times) — A bicyclist was struck and killed Thursday by a speeding motorist in a red SUV at Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue, near Runge Mortuary and Crematory.

Davenport Police said that Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was riding his bicycle southbound on Davenport Avenue at 3:02 p.m. when he was struck by a red Chevrolet Tahoe that failed to stop for a red light while traveling westbound on Kimberly Road.

The Tahoe fled the scene.

Police were able to identify the driver of the Tahoe as Bobby Fitzgerald Hunt Jr., 33, of Davenport.

Hunt is charged with one count each of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a fatality crash and interference with official acts.

The charge of homicide by vehicle for which Hunt has been charged is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Hunt was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. He will make a first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court.

Marietta is the third cyclist to be killed in a month on Quad-City roads. A 13-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a police cruiser May 4 in Moline. The officer is on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Earlier that day, a 60-year-old man was struck and killed by an SUV in rural Rock Island County. The driver was a 27-year-old man who police did not identify.

