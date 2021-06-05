Man faces charges after alleged racial attack against homeless man

National-World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced criminal charges were filed on Friday against a man who is accused of using racial hate speech and threatening to cause serious physical injury to another person based on the victim’s race.

Mark Meeks is charged with one count of bias crime in the first degree and one count of menacing. According to court documents, on Tuesday Meeks approached the victim, who is black and homeless, in northeast Portland and repeatedly used racial hate speech and threatening language while swinging an object toward the victim.

The victim did not know Meeks and was using a machete to chop and gather firewood, according to court documents. Meeks is accused of continuing to use racial hate speech while chasing the victim.

A nearby utility crew called 911 after the victim approached asking for help, according to court documents. Meeks stopped chasing the victim but remained in the area. Police later arrested Meeks and recovered the weapon Meeks allegedly used and described it as a cord-like object with a bulky end.

Meeks continued to use racial hate speech to describe the victim while being brought into custody by police.

