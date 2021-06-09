Husband, wife arrested after getting into two separate altercations with officers

National-World

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) — husband and wife were arrested in Plainfield on Tuesday after getting into two separate fights with officers.

Around 1 p.m., officers responded to the Plainfield Central School for the report of an irate parent.

When officers arrived, they made contact with 54-year-old Sandra LaPrade, who was outside the school and yelling obscenities.

Police attempted to calm her, but she continues to be confrontational. As officers attempted to arrest LaPrade, she pulled away from them and prevented them from securing her handcuffs.

She was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

When she was at the police department, her husband, 53-year-old Thomas LaPrade, stormed into the lobby of the police department and began banging on the dispatcher’s window.

He was yelling for an officer to meet him outside before he stormed out of the lobby and returned to his car. He then returned to the lobby, began yelling again, and quickly stormed out where he began revving the engine of his car.

Police said an officer made contact with Thomas who was in a car with a female passenger. Police said the passenger was attempting to stop Thomas from leaving the car when he shoved her across the front passenger side of the car.

Plainfield police notified Thomas that he was under arrest and told him to get out of the car. Police said he began actively resisting arrest and said he was going to cause bodily harm to members of the police department.

Officials said Thomas used his body weight in an attempt to overcome an officer. Thomas had to be taken to the ground by officers and was eventually secured in handcuffs.

During the altercation, three officers suffered minor injuries that didn’t require medical treatment.

Thomas suffered minor injuries during the struggle and EMS was called to the scene. He was taken to Backus Hospital for treatment. While receiving treatment, Thomas was yelling obscenities and also damaged a computer monitor.

Thomas was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, assault on an officer, threatening, breach of peace, and criminal mischief. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

