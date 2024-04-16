Authorities confirm 2 bodies found in Oklahoma those of missing women

By Joe Sutton, CNN

(CNN) — Two bodies found in Oklahoma on Sunday have been identified by the office of chief medical examiner as two women who had been missing, the state bureau of investigation said Tuesday.

Veronica Butler, 27, and Jilian Kelley, 39, were riding together to pick up Butler’s children when they disappeared, according to an “endangered missing advisory” from the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma late last month.

Four people have been charged with felonies including murder in the case. Tad Bert Cullum, 43; Tifany Machel Adams, 54; Cole Earl Twombly, 50; and Cora Gayle Twombly, 44, each have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder “by arranging and planning, the deliberate, intentional, and unlawful taking away of the life of Veronica Butler and/or (Jilian) Kelley.”

CNN has made attempts to determine whether the defendants have legal representation. Records do not indicate counsel has been obtained.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said on Facebook its “thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones, along with everyone throughout their community.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.