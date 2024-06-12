A new boat-plane hybrid, politics and TikTok, too-spicy ramen noodles: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Alternative transportation: A new type of electric boat-plane hybrid could become the next big thing for people who live in coastal communities. “Seagliders” skim over the surface of the water using wing-like hydrofoils to produce a smooth ride.

2️⃣ Eating out: Although grocery prices have leveled off, the cost of dining at restaurants — even fast food or casual joints — keeps ticking upward. Some chains have started bragging about their discounted meals in an effort to change the narrative.

3️⃣ Logo inspiration: Jerry West, the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player and executive who passed away at the age of 86, served as a model for the NBA’s silhouette logo. West’s career spanned more than 60 years, and he had a hand in nine championships.

4️⃣ Ramen recall: Three flavors of “fire chicken” instant noodles proved to be a little too hot for people to handle in one European country. The capsaicin levels were so high and potentially dangerous that the noodles were yanked off store shelves.

5️⃣ Unexpected finding: Human sacrifices were often thought to be young females, but a new study on the DNA of ancient Maya has revealed that wasn’t always the case.

🪐 Stunning simulation: NASA’s new immersive black hole visualization shows what it would be like to get sucked into a massive black hole and then slingshotted back out.

66%

❗That’s the percentage of Americans who give companies a failing grade for CEO pay.

📸 Behind bars: Back in the 1970s, photographer Jack Lueders-Booth used vintage Polaroid images of female inmates to capture solitary moments of life in prison. He taught them photography for several years and took pictures along the way.

🎓 Bittersweet graduation: Survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012 received their diplomas today and honored their classmates by wearing green ribbons.

🗓️ Tomorrow: The leaders of the Group of Seven nations — the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — will gather in Verona, Italy. President Biden announced new sanctions against Russia, and the US and Ukraine are expected to sign a long-term security agreement.

﻿When Brandon Garrett had a car accident that left him injured and stranded in a ravine in rural Oregon, he didn’t think he would make it through the night. But one of his dogs was determined not to let that happen.

