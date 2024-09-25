A black hole’s massive jets, cracking the whip on remote work, risks of ‘sharenting’: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

Editor’s Note: CNN’s 5 Things newsletter is your one-stop shop for the latest headlines and fascinating stories to start and end your busy day. Sign up here.

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! If your employer lets you work remotely, you probably weren’t happy to learn that Amazon will require corporate workers to return to the office five days a week. Other big companies are cracking the whip too, but that doesn’t mean work from home is going away anytime soon.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ Cosmic wonder: Astronomers have spotted a massive pair of jets releasing material from a distant black hole. The jets are so large they span about 140 Milky Way galaxies and could answer key questions about the universe.

2️⃣ Gold rush: The precious metal is setting records again and gaining momentum. Here’s what that means for the US economy on the heels of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut last week.

3️⃣ Oversharing: One of the dangers that kids face on social media comes from an unexpected source: their parents. An expert calls it “sharenting” and explains the potential risks, despite their good intentions.

4️⃣ Vision problems: More than a third of children around the world were nearsighted in 2023, and that percentage is expected to keep rising, according to new research. This is what parents can do to help protect their children’s vision.

5️⃣ Call of the wild: Scientists observed marmosets communicating in a way never before seen in non-human primates. The behavior pattern has only been previously observed in humans, dolphins and elephants.

Watch this

🐙 Getting punchy: New research revealed that octopuses, which are typically solitary creatures, work with fish to hunt for food — and will attack them if they don’t cooperate.

Top headlines

• Hurricane Helene forecast to explode into catastrophic Category 4 ahead of Florida landfall

• Harris and Trump share dueling economic visions as they campaign in key states

• Israeli military preparing for possible Lebanon ground incursion, army chief says

What’s buzzing

🏈 Double duty: Several football stadiums will be used as emergency shelters and staging areas during natural disasters thanks to a new partnership between the NFL and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Check this out

🦏 Frozen find: Scientists have uncovered a woolly rhino so well preserved in the Russian permafrost for more than 32,000 years that its skin and fur are still intact.

3,600 years

🧀 You cheddar believe it — that’s the age of a cheese scientists were able to extract and sequence DNA from. The analysis reveals how the oldest known cheese was made.

Quiz time

⭐ Reese Witherspoon is looking for a young Elle Woods for the new “Legally Blonde” prequel series. Where did the movie character earn her law degree?

﻿A. Yale

B. Harvard

C. Stanford

D. Princeton

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

😎 We like to wrap things up on a positive note: Looking for some travel inspiration? Time Out just released its latest list of the “world’s coolest” neighborhoods. Only one is located in the US, so get ready to rack up plenty of frequent flyer miles.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: B. Elle Woods graduated from Harvard. What, like it’s hard?

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Tricia Escobedo, Meghan Pryce and Kimberly Richardson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.