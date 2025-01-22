Student fatally shoots 1 student, wounds another at Nashville high school, police say



By Chris Boyette and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

(CNN) — A female student has died and another was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning at Antioch High School in Nashville, a police spokesman said. The male shooter killed himself.

A 17-year-old armed with a pistol fired multiple shots in a school cafeteria at 11:09 a.m., Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center confirmed one female has died in the shooting, Aaron said. A female with what is being described as a graze wound to the arm is in stable condition at Vanderbilt and a male with a facial injury was also wounded but not shot, he said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building. Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat,” the school district said in a statement shortly after the shooting. “We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible.”

Antioch High School is home to approximately 2,000 students in grades 9 through 12, according to its website. The school is located Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, about 10 miles southeast of downtown.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have said they also are responding.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville in March 2023 when a former student at The Covenant School opened fire before being fatally shot by responding police officers.

CNN’s Dalia Faheid and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report

This is a developing story and will be updated.

