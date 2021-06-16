Amazon warehouse employees accused of stealing merchandise while on the job

CNN - Regional

By WFSB Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH HAVEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Three Amazon warehouse employees are facing charges, accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of merchandise while on the job.

North Haven police have arrested Teyska Miranda, Carlennys Matos-Romero, and Nelson Feliciano.

The arrests came after police were notified that Amazon discovered inventory inconsistencies and potential thefts at the warehouse.

After conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage, detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Miranda, Matos-Romero, and Feliciano.

Miranda and Feliciano were both charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy. Matos-Romero was charged with third-degree larceny.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.