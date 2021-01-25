Man with knife injured in La Quinta confrontation with deputies

News Headlines

A man was hospitalized Monday morning after a reported confrontation with Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies in La Quinta.

Deputies said the man pulled a knife on them near the intersection of Highway 111 and Washington Street at 2:15 a.m.

Deputies said they were called to the scene for a suspicious person when they found the man in the middle of the road who they said was intoxicated.

The man's identity was not immediately released by authorities.

He reportedly pulled a knife on the deputies and refused to put it down when they tried to make contact with him.

A police dog knocked the man to the ground. He suffered minor injuries in the confrontation.

A statement from the Sheriff's Department said the suspect would be booked arrested once released from the hospital, charged with brandishing a weapon, resisting arrest, and being under the influence of drugs or alcohol in public.