COVID testing still encouraged even as vaccinations are underway, here’s where you can get a free test

Even as vaccinations are underway, health officials are encouraging the public to continue to get tested for coronavirus, adding it could be months before the majority of the community has been vaccinated. In the meantime, they say it’s essential to keep prioritizing testing countywide.

There are now several places people can easily get a free test in the Coachella Valley. Lines to get tested have been particularly short at the University of California Riverside campus location in Palm Desert.

“Right now the good thing is the wait times are very low usually within the day you can get an appointment,” said Yaoska Machado, Public Information Specialist, Riverside County.

UCR Palm Desert is one of the newer coronavirus test sites to open in the Coachella Valley. Staff members say the site generally has plenty of availability.

This site, like all other county-run locations, offers the less invasive self swab PCR test. Officials say it’s important to refrain from eating or drinking anything 20 minutes prior to getting tested.

“You have to follow the instructions in the test kit. We want to make sure you’re doing it the right way so you get accurate results,” said Machado.

The county says these testing numbers are critical — not only to curb the spread of coronavirus but also to reopen the economy.

“We’re still not over with this,” said Machado.

Machado says UCR Palm Desert is not the only testing location with short lines and plenty of appointment slots now available.

The Rancho Mirage library, the La Quinta Wellness Center and the Indio Fairgrounds are all still offering tests as well free of charge, among other locations. You can put in your zipcode and find the Curative testing center closest to you HERE.

“You should still get tested especially if you’re working in an industry where you might be more exposed to others,” added Machado.

The county says if you’re looking to make an appointment, just go to Curative.com. This is the site they’re now using for all county-run test sites.

Results are expected in 24-48 hours.