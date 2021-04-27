Skip to Content
Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center celebrates the completion of its three-year expansion

Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center (EDOC) celebrates its completion of its three-year, $68 million expansion Tuesday. The expansion includes state-of-the-art surgical suites, expanded physical therapy, occupational therapy and clinical space, plus new technology and equipment.

"The Center's expansion, made possible through the generosity of Eisenhower's magnanimous donors, creates a 100,000-square-foot facility to meet the needs of a growing, and aging, population," said Eisenhower staff.

