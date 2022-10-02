Desert Theatreworks is making shows more accessible by including ASL services

Desert Theatreworks in Indio is finding a way to reach more people by adding American Sign Language interpreters to their shows.

Art Director, Lance Phillips tells me they've offered the service in the past when it was requested, but now they're making an effort to implement ASL into their shows more regularly.

The theater's current production, 'The Miracle Worker' is based on the life of Helen Keller, a well known advocate for the deaf and hearing impaired.

Phillips tells me interpreters will be present at each showing of 'The Miracle Worker.'

"They have a lyrical way of moving their hands, it's very theatrical already. So it makes it really easy to incorporate them into a production," says Phillips.

One of the interpreters, Liisa Mendoza shares the feedback she's received from offering her services.

"Deaf members or hard of hearing members are very appreciative of our services and often the hearing audience members also appreciate that," says Mendoza.

Both audiences and actors alike recognize the importance of including ASL interpreters in their shows.

Actress, Tessa Phillips says, "It's some live entertainment that they can go to and also understand without having to wear a headphone device or anything like that, you know, because of the interpreter.”

Desert Theatreworks is planning to include ASL services in their future shows.

They'll also be showing 'The Miracle Worker' all throughout the month of October. You can find more information here.