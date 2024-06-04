The Living Desert announces the death of beloved 23-year-old giraffe

On Tuesday, the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens announced the death of their 23-year-old giraffe, Dadisi. She was "compassionately euthanized" on June 3, once Living Desert team members said their goodbyes throughout her last days, the zoo stated.

Dadisi was born in 2001 at the Oakland Zoo, and arrived at The Living Desert as their first giraffe in 2002. Since then, their savanna has taken in 12 more giraffes, ostriches and greater kudus. Because of her calm presence, Dadisi was known to have a "genuine connection with both animals and people," the zoo stated.

“I’m glad she was able to spend pretty much her whole life here, and she’s had an amazing life,” said Animal Care Curator Wendy Enright, a team member who welcomed Dadisi on her first day at The Living Desert.

Dadisi was the matriarch of the herd and leaves a legacy of 37 descendants – including grandchildren and great-grandchildren spanning from New York to Hawaii at various AZA-accredited institutions.

The giraffe eventually developed arthritis in multiple joints of both front feet, the zoo reported. Last fall, she received specialized therapy and treatment for a foot injury -- a circumstance that is not uncommon in aging giraffe.

After consulting with specialists and thoroughly assessing Dadisi’s further treatment options, the zoo believed the best decision was to avoid rapid progression to severe and painful aging.

"While this is never an easy decision, allowing an animal to go peacefully with the utmost respect, before their wellbeing drastically decreases, is the last gift that we can give," The Living Desert stated.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens invites the public to honor Dadisi by sharing photos, videos and memories of the giraffe herd through this link, and learn more about the beloved giraffe here.