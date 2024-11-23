Volunteers help restore Sky Valley Wildlife Rescue after it was damaged during Tropical Storm Hillary

Kitty’s Wildlife Refuge & Rescue in Sky Valley has been helping animals in the Coachella Valley for over 30 years, but the refuge itself needed a helping hand.

One year ago the refuge sustained massive flood damage during Tropical Storm Hillary. The owner, Kitty Pallesen, says she has been working nearly 16 hours a day ever since, trying to put the non-profit refuge back together again.

On Saturday the Kiwanis Club of Palm Springs conducted a massive clean up around the refuge, helping to restore the area for the animal and employees. Pallesen says she's thankful for the support.

"Not only am I indescribably grateful, but I want to bring attention to good works that this organization is contributing to our community," said Pallesen.

The clean up took place on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to noon.