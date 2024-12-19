Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez Claims Latino Caucus Membership Denial Over Political Affiliation

Newly elected Republican Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez says party affiliation is preventing him and other CA lawmakers, member in Latino Caucus at State Capitol.

Jeff Gonzalez (11/18/24)

On Dec. 2, the California Legislature returned to Sacramento for the start of a 2-year legislative session. 29 new lawmakers were sworn-in at the State Capitol on that day, among them, Assemblyman Jeff Gonzalez, representing the 36th district. Gonzalez is one of three Republicans who flipped Democratic seats in the CA Legislature this year. The 36th District includes portion of the Imperial and Coachella Valley, where Gonzalez campaigned with other local democratic lawmakers in his campaign.

