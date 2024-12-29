Agua Caliente Casino’s Preparing For Big New Year’s Eve Celebrations

It's almost time to ring in the new year as preparations are well underway in downtown palm springs,

Agua Caliente is hosting their annual Outdoor Block Party and Fireworks Extravaganza to celebrate the New Year

Residents can experience specialty drinks games, food trucks, and of course live music!

A firework show will light up the sky as the clock strikes midnight and this year Agua Caliente is hosting several parties at their different casino locations throughout the valley including Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, and a free event in Cathedral City.

Agua Caliente Palm Springs - Outdoor Block Party & Fireworks Extravaganza – 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs, 8:00 p.m. Specialty cocktails, oversized games, food trucks, party favors and more. Live music from Liquid Blue and DJ Erineil, with a New Year’s Eve countdown and a Midnight Fireworks Extravaganza. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.aguacalientecasinos.com/casino/new-years-eve-celebration-save-the-date

Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage – Live Entertainment & Dance Celebration – 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage, 8:00 p.m. KC and the Sunshine Band will be singing legendary hits, with specialty cocktails throughout the night and a countdown after-party hosted by No Limits. For more details and ticket prices, see: www.aguacalientecasinos.com/agua-event/kc-and-the-sunshine-band-nye-2024

Agua Caliente Cathedral City – A Rockin’ Party to Remember – 68960 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City. Free entertainment, party favors and drink specials available with dancing as DJ Alf Alpha spins the hottest tracks, leading into 2025 with energy and style. Limited space. For more details, see: www.aguacalientecasinos.com/casino/new-years-eve-celebration-save-the-date