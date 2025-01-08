Palm Springs International Film Festival hosts Student Screenings for over 900 local teens

The Palm Springs International Film Festival held a special Student Screening day for hundreds of local students around the Coachella Valley.

The PSIFF, along with Indio High School, Mary Pickford, and Palm Desert High School invited 900 students from 13 high schools across the region to take part. The event give students access to a film from the Palm Springs International Film Festival lineup and allows students to interact with the filmmakers. This year's event featured the film Bob Trevino Likes It.

After the film, students also got to take part in a Q & A session with attendees, including director Tracie Laymon, and executive producer Jacqueline Reinish. Additional speakers included Indio Mayor Glenn Miller, Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi, the Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez and Jennifer Van.

High schools that participate in Student Screening Day include: Amistad High School, Coachella Valley High School, Desert Mirage High School, La Familia High School, Indio High School, Palm Desert High School, Palm Springs High School, Palm Valley High School, La Quinta High School, Shadow Hills High School, Summit High School, West Shores High School, and Yucca Valley High School. This program is funded with the support of US Bank.

The event has had a major impact on attendees in the past. According to the film festival, many students who have participated in the Student Screening Day have gone on to participate as a member of the film festival’s Youth Jury and later have interned and become festival staff members, as well as gone on to film school or jobs in the entertainment industry.