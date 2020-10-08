Destinations known: Southwest announces service from Palm Springs to Oakland, Denver, Phoenix

Top Stories

Southwest Airlines will fly from Palm Springs starting November 15.

Nonstop flights will be available from Palm Springs International airport to Oakland, Denver, and Phoenix.

Hello sunshine, hello snow! Miami and Palm Springs, here we come... and watch to the end to learn about our other surprise new, seasonal destination!



BOOK NOW: https://t.co/kENxTmt67s pic.twitter.com/o7KlnhoR26 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 8, 2020

Southwest officials announced in September that the carrier would be adding Palm Springs service, but the exact destinations were not known until today.

The additional of Southwest Airlines means that the Palm Springs International Airport will now have 12 airlines with non-stop flights all across the United States and major Canadian Cities.

Also in September, JetBlue announced a new service from Palm Springs to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The Palm Springs airport would see twice-weekly flights -- Thursdays and Sundays -- along the new service route starting Dec. 18 through March.