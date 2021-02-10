Teen dies days after stabbing attack in Palm Springs; Coroner confirms identity

Top Stories

A 17-year-old has died from injuries suffered in a stabbing.

The stabbing happened on February 3rd at around 4:14 a.m. on the 300 block of S. Palm Canyon Drive.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition. Today police say he died Tuesday, February 9.

The coroner's office identified the teen as James Bernard, 17, of Twentynine Palms.

The stabbing is being investigated as a homicide. Benjamin Olsen, 31, is wanted by police for questioning in the case.

Olsen is a resident of Desert Hot Springs, but is believed to regularly visit the Palm Springs area.

If you have knowledge of this case or have information to assist in locating Olsen, please contact Detective Ryan at 760-323-8145 or 760-327-1441. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.