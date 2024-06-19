Cancer Survivor Month, DRMC supports survivors, encourages research

June is Cancer Survivor Month.

The Desert Care Network recognizes all local cancer survivors and strives to discover more preventive measures and solutions for the disease.

In the United States, there are over 18 million cancer survivors, according to the American Association for Cancer Research.

These numbers continue to grow as more cancer research is conducted.

However, the American Association for Cancer Research also notes that one in four patients diagnosed with cancer reports poor physical quality of life, and one in 10 reports poor mental health.

That's why the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Desert Regional Medical Center hosts a number of support programs. They encourage patients and survivors to participate in mindful meditation, yoga, pet therapy, reiki, and support groups.

For more information about the Comprehensive Cancer Center, head to their site.