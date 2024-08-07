Skip to Content
PSUSD goes Back to School

Palm Springs Unified School District is back to school today!

Thousands of students will begin their school year this morning, from kindergartners to High Schoolers. 

The district has been preparing for the 2024-2025 year all summer, and they’ve had facility on 28 school campuses for weeks. 

Palm Springs Unified prides themselves on their academic excellence, student programs, school meals, and qualified faculty, “I’m starting my 25th year in the district,” said Joan Boiko the district’s PIO. “I’ve seen and heard a lot from school districts across the state, and I can confidently say that PSUSD is among the best in the state.” 

Stay with News Channel 3 to see more from the first day of school. 

