One Year Later: ongoing impacts of Hamas attack on Israel

On year ago, on October 7th 2023, a deadly terror attack on Israel by Hamas unfolded. Today, ongoing turmoil in the Gaza Strip and escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah has Jewish people in the United States concerned about their safety. Last year, over 250 individuals were taken hostage from Israeli communities and a music festival as Hamas launched a surprise assault across the Israel-Gaza border.

As of today, four Americans are among the many still held hostage in the Middle East. The Jewish Community Federation Endowment Fund is warning that people in the United States could be affected by this violence.

The Federation is closely monitoring any signs of unrest and has heightened security measures at places of worship and within Jewish communities. They are also advising synagogues and Jewish institutions across California about best practices to keep congregants safe.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on what this day signifies for the Jewish community and learn how you can keep your loved ones safe during this time.