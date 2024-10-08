Major Retailers hosting deals to attract shoppers ahead of the holidays

Major retailers are already kick starting Holiday shopping deals, bringing shoppers in earlier.

Amazon, Kohl's and Target are a few retailers slashing prices during deal days.

Amazon is hosting October Big Deal Days today and tomorrow. Kohl's has 3 Days of Deals with Triple Kohl’s Rewards and New Daily Deals. And Target is hosting Circle Week for participating customers.

These savings could help families gear up for the holiday season, but it's important to know your budget ahead of shopping.

News Channel 3 spoke to a financial planner about how save and budget ahead of this holiday season.