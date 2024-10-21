Palm Springs Public Library Foundation hosts 3rd annual Pride on the Page Festival

The 3rd annual Pride on the Page festival took place Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Palm Springs Cultural center.

According to the organizers,

"The festival features six panels of 25+ LGBTQIA+ and affirming authors and allies in conversation about their books and dynamic topics, book signings, a local authors table, typewriter poetry, LGBTQIA+ presses, updates about the Palm Springs Library Renovation, and much more!" Pride on Page Festival

Panel Topics during the festival ranged from humor and pain, to LGBTQ+ representation in film and television.

Organizers and authors at the event say festivals like Pride on the Page are so important because they can create a safe space for people to have conversations and discussions on LGBTQ subjects.

"We have authors who are local, and several who are from LA, New York, and Arizona," said Corey Roskin, a board member for the Palm Springs Library Foundation. "It's just another chance to promote their work, to connect with other authors, to be engaged with literacy and to also just have a good time."

Two authors who were in attendance say they were honored to be a part of the festival this year.

"The book that I wrote spans the last 75 years of broadcast TV," said Shayna Maci Warner, author of The Rainbow Age of Television: An Opinionated History of Queer TV. "It looks at the representation of queerness and how it's evolved or hasn't evolved basically since the start of the medium.”

"California is like the tip of the avant garde arrow," said Stephanie Theobald, a journalist and author of Sex Drive. "In a way, you get these incredible women like Betty Dodson, who dedicated their lives to helping women be proud of their bodies and see the power in their bodies. And you know, when you brought yourself up and you've got your power, then you bring up other women, and you change the world.”

In addition to the panels, the festival also hosted book signings and book sales.

Attendees also got to learn about local authors, poetry, and the new renovations being don at the Palm Springs Library.

Organizers say they hope the festival continues to grow, and that they are already looking forward to planning next year's festival.