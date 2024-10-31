Keeping your family safe this Halloween, suggestions from local law enforcement and pediatrician

Halloween celebrations are just hours away! Trick or treating can be fun for families, but it can also be a dangerous time.

One threat to families is trick or treating in a neighborhood they are unfamiliar with. Local law enforcement urges families to know they're surrounding tonight. “Know your location," said Ben Guitron from Indio Police Department. "It’s always best to try to trick-or-treat where you live because you’re familiar with it."

Another important suggestion is to make sure your cell phone is fully charged when you head out tonight. That way, you can call for help if needed.

Guitron also suggests bringing flashlights or glow sticks with you while you trick or treat. Children are more than twice as likely to be killed by a car while walking on Halloween night than at any other time of the year, according to the organization Safe Kids USA. You want to make sure that your child is visible to any oncoming traffic. And if you're driving tonight, be aware of pedestrians.

