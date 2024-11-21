Skip to Content
Fill the Bus Food Drive benefitting local families in need

News Channel 3 and SunLine Transit Agency are partner up ahead of Thanksgiving to Fill the Bus!

This year, Food Now and Coachella Valley Rescue Mission will benefit from the food donation drive.

SunLine busses are parked at the Walmart on Monterey in Palm Desert and at the Ralph's at Smoketree Village in Palm Springs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can go to either location to drop off holidays foods like ham, turkey, corn, and potatoes or household items like diapers, soap and toilet paper. SunLine also accepts cash donations.

News Channel 3 will follow along as folks come together to Fill the Bus!

Allie Anthony

