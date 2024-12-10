Skip to Content
Keeping your mail safe as the holiday season brings rise in mail thefts

Published 10:59 AM

The United States Postal Service says it's that time of the year again: a rise in mail thefts as the holidays get closer.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, which handles mail security, says that it arrests thousands each year for mail theft.

The agency urges the public to avoid sending cash through the mail, to quickly pick up mail from the mailbox, and more on its website.

Stay with News Channel Three to hear from postal inspectors on how to keep your valuable mail out of the hands of thieves.

