Cathedral City’s SnowFest returns with tree lighting and holiday festivities

Cathedral City is hosting SnowFest this Saturday from 4-8 p.m. The event takes place in front of City Hall (68700 Avenida Lalo Guerrero) and will have holiday cheer for the entire family.

The city will host Santa and Mrs. Claus, while outgoing Mayor Mark Carnevale & incoming Mayor Nancy Ross light the city's tree.

New to snow fest this year is a Children’s Ugly Sweater Contest where there will be three prizes: Ugliest Sweater, Most Creative Sweater, or the coveted Most Festive. The winner of each category will win a new bike.

The annual event will also have holiday music, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, food, train rides, and a snow simulator. Plus, the event will be emceed by KESQ News Channel 3’s Peter Daut!

The events schedule is as follows:

4:00 PM – 8:00 PM:

Snow-Fest Express Trackless Train Rides (FREE)

Trackless Train Rides (FREE) 10 Tons of Real Snow Play Area (Kids) Sponsored by Angel & Sunshine Herrera

Play Area (Kids) Hot Chocolate from Hot Lips Coffee Shop

from Hot Lips Coffee Shop Elf Workshop (S.C.R.A.P. Gallery)

(S.C.R.A.P. Gallery) Food for Purchase from Meester Zebra

4:15 PM:

Children’s Ugly Sweater Contest

(3 Categories, Prizes: FREE Bikes!)

5:00 PM:

Tree Lighting Ceremony with Santa, Mrs. Claus, outgoing Mayor Mark Carnevale & incoming Mayor Nancy Ross

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM:

Santa’s Arrival & Photos

CCHS Choir Performs

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM:

Christmas Carolers & CCHS Bands Flute Choir Perform

8:00 PM: