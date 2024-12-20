Managing alcohol intake this holiday season

According to UCLA Health, Americans consume twice as much alcohol during the holiday season compared to the rest of the year.

The holiday season is a time of cheer, but it also brings significant stress. A study from the American Psychological Association shows that 89% of U.S. adults experience stress during the holidays, with 41% reporting higher stress levels than at other times of the year. “Individuals end up using alcohol, and or other substances to manage that stress,” said Melissa Hawkins, a mental health professional at the Betty Ford Center.

If you do plan on drinking during the holidays, Dr. Eduardo Javier from at Eisenhower Charles Rechlin Outpatient Treatment Center, suggests some practical strategies to help you maintain control over your alcohol intake. He says to eat before you drink, stay hydrated, pace yourself and set limits before a gathering.

And if you are trying to stay sober all together, it's important to communicate your goals to your family and friends. It can also be helpful to have an accountability partner to support you. "If you do need to go to the event alone, having a phone call scheduled... have somebody that you can just call," said Hawkins. And Dr. Javier says, “Remember why you didn’t want to drink in the first place, why you wanted to get better.”

For those struggling with alcohol use, there are resources available. AA meetings are held on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more about how to control your drinking habits this holiday season.