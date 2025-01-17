Young stars look to make their mark during American Express

The American Express Tournament is in full swing, with some of the world’s top golfers competing in La Quinta. The first day of action has wrapped up, and by Saturday, only the top 70 players will make the cut for the next round.

While big names like Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay are in the mix, several young players are eager to make their mark.

John Pak is one of those rising stars. Heading into the weekend, he said, "I’m just trying to play my game and have fun. I don’t want to put too much pressure or expectations on myself." Pak has played in the American Express before but has yet to make the cut.

Nicolas Echavarria started the year strong with a 2nd-place finish at the Sony Open. With two PGA Tour victories already, he’s focused on playing his best this week. "If I keep playing the way I am, I’ll be close on Sunday," he told News Channel 3. "The goal is to have a chance to win on Sunday."

Making his PGA Tour debut in the desert is Matthew Riedel. A recent graduate of Vanderbilt University, Riedel earned his tour card after a successful run through Q School. His goal, he says, is simple: "Just go out, have fun, and compete. I’m excited to see where I stack up against all the best."

Stay tuned to News Channel 3 for more updates from athletes looking to make their mark at the 2025 American Express.